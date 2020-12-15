Yuka Saso finishes in joint 13th in US Women's Open, banks P4.6M

YUKA Saso steadied with a one-over par 72 on Monday to finish in joint 13th place in the 75th US Women's Open at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

The Filipino-Japanese got to one-under for the day after back-to-back birdies from No. 12, but her bid for a Top 10 finish got undone by a double bogey on the 17th hole.

Still, her five-over 289 total gave her a share of 13th with six others - eight shots behind South Korea's Kim A Lim who birdied the last three holes to put together one of the biggest comebacks in the history of golf's major championships.

Saso, who won two titles in her rookie season on the Japan tour, won $96,800 (around P4.6 million).

The 25-year-old Kim closed with a four-under 67 to finish the the tournament at three-under, one shot clear of world No. 1 Ko Jin Young and American Amy Olson,

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno birdied the 18th hole for a 74 and finished two behind. Only four players finished under par.

A two-time winner on the Korean LPGA, Kim got into the U.S. Women's Open off the world ranking when the pandemic kept the USGA from conducting open qualifying. She had slipped to No. 94, the lowest-ranked player to win the Open since the women's world ranking began in 2006.

She is the second non-LPGA member to win a major this year, joining Sophia Popov at the Women's British Open. She also is the third South Korean to win a major. Second-ranked Sei Young Kim won the Women's PGA and Mirim Lee won the ANA Inspiration — also at No. 94 in the world. (With reports from the Associated Press)