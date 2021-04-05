Yuka Saso ends up tied for 50th at LPGA major tournament

YUKA Saso fired a closing 71 to finish tied for 59th in the ANA Inspiration on Sunday in Rancho Mirage, California (Monday, Manila time).

The Filipina-Japanese golfer had three birdies and a double-bogey seven at Mission Hills’ Dinah Shore tournament course, to end up at even 288 for the tournament, 18 strokes of the winner.

She bagged US$10,081 (around P490,000).

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand finished at 270 with a bogey-free final-round 68, holding off Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who carded a tournament-best 62 for a 272 aggregate.

The 62 matches the tournament record set by Lorena Ochoa in 2006.

Tavatanakit had earlier rounds of 66-69-67, bagging $465.

Ko bagged U$287,716.

