WATCH: Yuka Saso delivers her acceptance speech in Filipino

YUKA Saso may be traversing the world now as a professional golfer, but the 19-year-old isn't forgetting her roots.

The Athlete of the Year awardee in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards Night delivered her acceptance speech in Filipino.

It was a short and sweet message from the Fil-Japanese Saso, who joined in the first ever online awards night from the Philippine sportswriting fraternity straight from Japan.

"Maraming salamat po sa Philippine Sportswriters Association sa pagbigay at pagkilala sa akin bilang Athlete of the Year ulit," she said.

Here's the full video of her acceptance speech:

It was Saso's second time to win the top individual plum from the country's oldest media organization.

She was one of the five winners in 2018 together with fellow Asian Games gold medalists Bianca Pagdanganan, Lois Kaye Go, Hidilyn Diaz of weightlifting, and Margielyn Didal of skateboarding.

It was a breath of fresh air from Saso, who traditionally conducted speeches and interviews in English and Japanese.

