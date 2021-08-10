Saso climbs to world No. 8 after 9th-place finish in Tokyo Olympics

YUKA Saso climbed to no. 8 in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings following her top 10 finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Yuka Saso in world rankings

The 20-year-old Saso jumped two places in the rankings after finishing in joint ninth place of the Olympic women’s golf tournament at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Saso scored a 10-under par 274 following a blistering 65 in the final round, after finding herself at 47th place after the first 18 holes.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

After her Olympic campaign, Saso is set to compete in the Women’s Scottish Open this week.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Olympic bronze medalist Lydia Ko also climbed to ninth, from 11th in the world rankings, while Minjee Lee of Australia moved back to 10th after only placing 29th.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nelly Korda of the United States maintained her number one ranking after winning the gold in Tokyo.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.