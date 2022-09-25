Yuka Saso a stroke off pace entering final round in Arkansas

ATTHAYA Thitikul fired the week’s best 10-under 61 to take the top spot after two rounds of the NW Arkansas Championship on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The teen Thai pro came up with eight birdies but the highlight of the round was eagle-three on No. 7 for a 14-under 128.

Yuka Saso also continued her bogey-free run, submitting a six-under 65 after an opening 64, to stand a stroke off pace with 18 holes to play in the 54-hole tournament.

The Fil-Japanese, who shared the first-round lead with five others, slipped to solo second at 13 under.

Atthaya Thitikul, 19, comes up with an eagle-aided 61. PHOTO: AP

Lilia Vu of the US was running third at 12 under after a two straight 65s.

Chella Choi of Korea had a 63 to lead a big group tied for fourth at 10-under.

