LPGA Portland Classic trimmed to 54 holes due to weather

WEST LINN, Oregon — Play on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic was called off because of wet conditions and forecast rain at Oregon Golf Club, and the event was later cut to 54 holes.

The hilly course was soaked with more than 1.5 inches of rain overnight and more rain was forecast through Saturday night and into Sunday.

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was tied for 20th after 36 holes with rounds of 74-70.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

Dottie Ardina

Dottie Ardina had a 75-74 and was in joint 57th.

The tour said tournament officials will survey the course Sunday morning, with the intention of beginning the final round at 7:30 a.m. in threesomes off the first and 10th tees. It said, if necessary, play would extend into Monday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Second-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead at 8-under 136. Gemma Dryburgh was a stroke back.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.