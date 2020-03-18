USGA cancels first two amateur championships on its 2020 calendar

THE USGA has canceled the first two amateur championships on its 2020 schedule.

The US Women's Amateur Four-Ball was scheduled for April 25 to 29 at Quail Creek in Naples, Florida. The US Amateur Four-Ball was scheduled for May 23 to 27 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Neither will be played this year.

The USGA says it is following CDC guidance on avoiding gatherings of 50 or more people. Both tournaments require qualifying rounds before the championships are played.

The US Women's Open is June 4-7 in Houston. The US Open is June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York. Both are still on the schedule. However, the USGA says it will redesign how to qualify for those events.

It has canceled the first stage of US Open qualifying that was to be held at 109 sites starting April 27. And it has canceled the qualifying at 25 sites for the US Women's Open.