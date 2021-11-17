LPGT set for back-to-back tournaments at Riviera Golf Club

THE Ladies Philippine Golf Tour goes to a two-leg swing starting next week.

Harmie Constantino, winner at Eagle Ridge-Aoki, and Tagaytay Highlands leg winner Sunshine Baraquiel head the cast in the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge from Nov. 24 to 26 at the Couples course.

That will be followed by the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Championship from Dec. 1 to 3 at the adjacent Langer layout.

The circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. heads back to Tagaytay for the ICTSI Midlands Ladies Classic from Dec. 14 to 16.

Constantino outdueled amateur Mafy Singson for a one-stroke victory at Eagle Ridge.

Baraquiel, a lady pilot who decided to pursue a golfing profession than make a career out of flying during the three-month respite, bucked overwhelming odds to emerge a first-time winner at Highlands.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Harmie Constantino looks to get back on top

Heading to Riviera, the 30-year-old former Southwoods mainstay in various Interclub championships hopes to build on her morale-boosting breakthrough win but stressed the need to work on her long game in anticipation of an another exacting grind both at Couples and Langer.

"There are some things that came out from the pressure," said Baraquiel, referring to her gutsy stand in the closing holes that turned what had been a wild chase into a three-shot win over Chihiro Ikeda and Daniella Uy.

"I was able to swing the club well and hit my targets. My decision-making was also on point," she added.

She will need more of the same as she sets out for another stab at an LPGT championship at Riviera, so do the rest of the field, ensuring another spirited charge for top honors in the back-to-back P750,000 events at two of the country's premier courses.

Continue reading below ↓

Ikeda and Uy are eager to take the top spot this time, along with Chanelle Avaricio and a bunch of gritty amateurs who have spiced up the title chase in the last two tournaments led by Singson, low amateur for two straight tournaments.

Laurea Duque, Arnie Taguines, Burberry Zhang, Keena Puzon and Eagle Ace Superal are also seeing action.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.