Evergreen Tony Lascuña completes wire-to-wire win at Caliraya Springs

CAVINTI, Laguna – Tony Lascuña kept defying Father Time as he cracked a pair of runner-up finishes with a dominant wire-to-wire win at the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club on Friday.

Lascuna closed out with a 69 and beat Asian Tour campaigners Angelo Que and Lloyd Go by three on an 18-under 270 total that included rounds of 68, 66 and 67 - a mean feat for a 52-year old on the Philippine Golf Tour.

Not even a bogey on No. 15 could derail his march to another championship after claiming the inaugural ICTSI Match Play crown at Villamor last year as his pursuers failed to mount any last-gasp attack in baking heat on this mountain-top course.

“I kept an eye on Angel (Que) and Clyde (Mondilla) and just did what I did in the first three rounds – fairways and greens and make the most of my (putting) chances,” said Lascuña, who kept polishing his stroke on the practice green late Thursday when all the others had left for home.

His frontside 34 practically held off his rivals’ charge as he stayed four shots ahead heading to the last nine holes.

Though Que pulled within two in a flight ahead of Lascuña, Mondilla and Reymon Jaraula, the Davaoeño ace held his nerves and hit clutch birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 to keep a three-four shot cushion on his way to victory worth P450,000.

"There's a lot of young, talented players, but I am able stay in shape through training, practice while improving my mental well-being," said Lascuña.

Go, who with Que headed straight into the P2.5 million championship from the International Series Vietnam, hit a solid 66 highlighted by a final-hole birdie, but the 28-year-old Cebuano still fell way short of his breakthrough bid on the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit.

But his closing six-under card netted him a joint runner-up finish with Que at 273 after the latter lost steam while trying to cap a blistering rally in the last 36 holes that produced a course-record setting 64 Thursday.

Que settled for a 67 and he and Go each received P232,500.

Jaraula, who edged Lascuña in two extra holes to annex his first PGT win at Pueblo de Oro in 2019, also turned in a bogey-free card but his 69 could only net him a solo fourth place finish at 274 worth P132,000.

“May asim pa (he still has it),” said Mondilla, who trailed Lascuna by five with a 66 Thursday but wavered with a frontside 37 in the final round. He birdied three of the last seven holes to save a 70 and tied Ira Alido, who fired a 69, at fifth at 276.

Jhonnel Ababa rallied with a 68 to end up seventh at 277 while Sean Ramos put in a 70 for joint eighth with Michael Bibat, who shot a 71, at 279.

Korean Rho Hyun Ho carded a 70 for 10th at 280, Rupert Zaragosa fought back with a 67 to salvage 11th place at 281, while back-to-back The Country Club Invitational winner Guido van der Valk and last year’s runaway champion Zanieboy Gialon stumbled with identical 74s for joint 12th at 282.