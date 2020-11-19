Bogey-free 69 gives Tony Lascuna share of lead with Rupert Zaragosa

TONY Lascuña flashed vintage form, firing a bogey-free 69 to gain a share of the lead after the third round of the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge on Thursday at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite.

Second-round leader Rupert Zaragosa threatened to pull away with birdies but stumbled with a bogey on No. 18 for a 71 and a 212 total heading to the last 18 holes of the P2.5 million championship put up by ICTSI and organized by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

They were one stroke ahead of Joenard Rates, who shot a 71.

Dutchman Guido Van der Valk and Ira Alido stayed in the title chase with 215s after matching par 72s and former PGT top earners Jobim Carlos and Miguel Tabuena stood four strokes off with even par 144s after a 70 and 73, respectively.

Fidel Concepcion fired a 75 and tumbled to joint eighth with Rico Depilo, who also cracked when the going got tough, hobbling with a three-over card after back-to-back 71s. Both pooled 217s.

Angelo Que, the former three-time Asian Tour winner and a dominant force in the local circuit for years, finally broke par after rounds of 73-74, firing 71 but at 218 was six shots off the pace.

Others at 218 were Gerald Rosales and Albin Engino, who carded 72 and 73, respectively.

Lascuña and Zaragosa figured in a five-man playoff in the PGT Asia Pradera Verde last January won by Clyde Mondilla, who is not part of Riviera’s 43-player field.

Rates, meanwhile, is eager to score another win after his PGT Asia victory at Summit Point in 2018.