Unflappable Tony Lascuña widens lead to four at Caliray Springs

CAVINTI, Laguna – Unaware of Angelo Que’s record-breaking binge on the other side, Tony Lascuña kept attacking the Caliraya Springs Golf Club with a display of consistency and savvy that have been the trademark of his illustrious career.

Not even a double-bogey on No. 13 or the blistering summer heat or his old rival Que's new course record of 64 could unnerve Lascuna as he moved 18 holes away from ending a pair of runner-up finishes in the Philippine Golf Tour.

He followed a 68 and 66 in the first two rounds with a 67 in the third round on Thursday for a four-stroke lead over Reymon Jaraula in the third round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship.

“You can never tell, even if it’s a big lead. I have lost tournaments after leading in the third round and came up short while chasing the leader in some,” said Lascuña, who now holds a 54-hole total of 15-under 201.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I’m happy with my game – seven birdies against a double-bogey. I will just play my game and enjoy tomorrow (today),” said the 52-year-old Lascuna, who stressed the need to regain energy and stamina following a grueling round in sweltering heat.

“Grabe ang init, nakakapagod,” added the four-time Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner.

But he found a new rival in Jaraula, who matched Lascuna's five-under card in bogey-free fashion to wrest solo second at 205, and an equally hot-charging Clyde Mondilla, who also bucked a double-bogey miscue on No. 8 with a cluster of backside birdies – five – to shoot a 66 and move to sixth at 206.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: PGT

Que shot a 64 and matched Mondilla’s 10-under total over 54 holes, fighting back from as many as eight strokes down with a barrage of birdies that came in as rare as rain during summer in the first two days.

Five shots behind, the three-time Asian Tour champion said he would need to do a reprise in the final round to get a crack at the championship worth P450,000.

“Definitely, Tony is way ahead and the only way to catch him is to shoot those scores,” said Que, who rattled off five birdies in a backside start then matched that binge at the front marred by two bogeys to break Lascuna’s previous best of 66 Wednesday.

“If it’s a course record, it’s good. I’m very proud of my feat,” he added.

“But there’s always a chance, even if you’re 4, 5 or six shots down, you’ll never know. Maybe, when my game heats up again, I might have a chance,” said Que.

Watch Now

The rest stayed a little farther back with Lloyd Go and Ira Alido assembling identical 207s after a 68 and 70, respectively, and Michael Bibat, Guido van der Valk and defending champion Zanieboy Gialon pooling 208s after 67, 68 and 70, respectively.

Sean Ramos shot a 69 to tie Jhonnel Ababa and Eric Gallardo, who matched 71s, at 10th at 209, while Jay Bayron also carded a 69 to improve to 210 for a share of 13th with Jay Bayron and erstwhile joint second-running Marvin Dumandan, who turned in a 69 and 73, respectively.

Elmer Salvador, who pulled to within three shots off Lascuña with a 68 Wednesday, hobbled in hot conditions with a 74 and tumbled from joint second to solo 16th at 211, now 10 shots behind the three-day leader.

Jun Bernis, meanwhile, scored a hole-in-one on No. 14 that helped save him a 72 Wednesday and earn a spot in the final 36 holes of the P2.5 million championship put up by ICTSI. The former national amateur champion used a Srixon 9-iron and Titleist No. 2 ball in acing the 169-yard hole.

He won P20,000 from the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and P5,000 cash and a consumable of P5,000 from the host club for his feat. Bernis, however, fumbled with a third round 76 and fell to 38th at 222.