TONY Finau is starting his season next week in the Hong Kong Open, even though it's no longer a European Tour event this season. The tournament was scheduled for Nov. 28 until it was postponed because of increasing pro-democracy protests.

It now will be held Jan. 9-12 but only as an Asian Tour event.

European Tour chief Keith Pelley says the tour had a commitment for a full field next week in the South African Open and could no longer co-sanction the Hong Kong Open on the same date.

The tour says it plans to have the Hong Kong Open on its schedule as the first event of its next season.

Finau played two European Tour events last fall.

DIVOTS

Eight of the 34 players in the winners-only field at Kapalua are not yet eligible for the Masters. ... Cameron Champ and Bud Cauley both announced they are engaged on social media posts over the holidays. ... Patrick Cantlay plans to play his first European Tour event in two weeks in Abu Dhabi. ... Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are playing the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the fifth straight year, the longest active streak. ... Kessler Karain, the caddie for Patrick Reed who was banned from working the final day of the Presidents Cup because of an altercation with a fan, is back on the bag for his brother-in-law at Kapalua.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Sixteen players at the Sentry Tournament of Champions were outside the top 150 in the world ranking when they won their PGA Tour events last year.

FINAL WORD

"Another one they renovated that they didn't make shorter. I've yet to see that." — Kevin Kisner, on the refinement to the Plantation Course at Kapalua that now plays at 7,596 yards.