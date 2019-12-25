Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Golf

    TGR Design by Tiger Woods set to start work on Peter Hay course at Pebble Beach

    by doug ferguson, ap
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    TIGER Woods was at Pebble Beach preparing for the US Open when he noticed some construction work on Peter Hay, the nine-hole course. He mentioned to John Sawin, the Pebble Beach Resort vice president and golf director, that he'd love to be involved in any plans for the par-3 course.

    Those plans are now.

    Pebble says TGR Design will start reconstruction on the short course as early as May. Sawin told Golf Digest the resort would submit permits for approval after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. If all goes according to plan, the course could be open in the fall.

    "From our standpoint, it was a natural fit," Sawin told Golf Digest. "Tiger and his team are very fun, creative people. And they have experience building these fun, dynamic playable short courses that are interesting and challenging for avid golfers, but still fun and playable for beginners. And maintaining that family-oriented, welcoming environment for junior golfers and beginners will be a great fit for how we see Peter Hay continuing to play a role in our community within the golf resort."

    Woods has a little history at Pebble. He won the AT&T in 2000 despite trailing by seven with seven holes to play, along with a US Open title that summer by a record 15 shots.

    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
