Tiger Woods shows flashes of old form, shoots 60 with son Charlie at PNC

ORLANDO, Florida — Except for riding in a cart instead of walking, Tiger Woods at times looked just like he did a year ago in the PNC Championship on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time). Just not very often.

“Two good shots — three — came off exactly how I wanted,” Woods said.

The fact he could play alongside 12-year-old son Charlie was enough of a success considering the injuries to his right leg from a car crash 10 months ago in Los Angeles. Woods has said doctors discussed amputation. For three months, he said he was immobilized in a makeshift hospital bed at his home in Florida.

He and Charlie combined for a 62 in the scramble format, tied for fifth, three shots behind Stewart and Reagan Cink.

What he got out of this remarkable return had more to do with camaraderie than competition.

“We had so much fun out there,” Woods.

Vintage Tiger

One of those shots that stood out to Woods was on the par-5 third hole, where he hit 4-iron from 220 yards that drew slight back toward the flag and settled 8 feet behind the hole. That was the shot he saw in his head and then in the air.

“That was just ridiculous,” Thomas said. “I looked at him and as soon as he sat in the cart, he just kind of looked at me and smiled. And I knew exactly that’s the kind of shots that he hits when he’s healthy.”

Woods is healthy enough to play the PNC Championship, a popular year-end event for major champions and a family member. He’s just not healthy enough to be a regular golfer.

“I don’t have endurance. I haven’t played,” said Woods, whose last competition was the PNC Championship a year ago when he and his son finished seventh against a 20-team field.

“It’s tiring out there, so it was a slow day. But that’s something that I’m going to have to — if I want to compete out here at the tour level — get the endurance back and hit thousands upon thousands of golf balls. Just takes time.”

Woods also mentioned the fairway metal he hit onto the green at the par-5 14th, and a 7-iron he smoked into the par-3 17th, unsure he could get there.

“It was one of my old shots,” Woods said.

Thomas and his father shot 60 and were one shot behind along with John Daly and his son. Vijay Singh and his son were another behind. Woods and son were among six teams at 62, which included the oldest player (Gary Player at 86) and youngest player (Karl Stenson, the 11-year-old son of Henrik Stenson) in the field.

But this network TV show was all about Woods, the biggest attraction in sport, especially now when scenes and reports from his Feb. 23 car crash made it appear it would be a long time, if ever, that he could play at any tournament.

