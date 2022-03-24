Amateur golf star Rianne Malixi rules another pro tourney

TEEN star Rianne Malixi again eclipsed the pros, topping the ICTSI Luisita Championship with a closing 71 on Thursday in Tarlac.

The 14-year-old Malixi birdied the par-3 No. 17 for the second straight day, finishing at three-under 213 for the title.

Princess Superal had a 70 for a 214 total, bagging P101,250 as the best-placed pro in the 54-hole season opener of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Malixi bagged her second Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title in a row after ruling season-ender at Midlands in 2021.

Superal, winner of three of the first five LPGT events under the bubble setup last year, came back from two strokes down to force a tie twice, the last on the par-5 16th, which she eagled that drew them level for the last time at three-under overall.

But that hardly rattled Malixi, who bucked the wind with a solid hybrid tee-shot on the water-laced 17th to within six feet and drained the putt, putting the pressure back to her fancied rival, who failed to get up and down and holed out with a bogey.

“The goal was to win but my priority was to learn and experience playing with ate Cess and the other players, which is a rare opportunity,” said Malixi.

Having stamped her class in the amateurs and in the pro division, the 2020 national stroke play champion sets off for the US early next month to compete in the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) circuit where she won one leg in Las Vegas last year.

Continue reading below ↓

She’ll be back on April 28 to train with the national team then leave for Hanoi in May to help spearhead the country’s title-retention drive in women’s golf with LK Go.

Chanelle Avaricio, the first round leader and the third player in the championship group, shot a 75 for third at 220 worth P67,500.

Chihiro Ikeda hit a late birdie to match par 72 and finish fourth with 221 and received P60,000 while Pamela Mariano also closed out with an even-par card to post her best finish at joint sixth at 223 with Riviera-Langer leg titlist Daniella Uy, who also shot a 72.

Korea’s Jane Jeong placed seventh with 229 after a 77 while last year’s top earner Harmie Constantino shot a 78 for a share of eighth at 230 with Marvi Monsalve and Gretchen Villacencio, who carded 75s.

