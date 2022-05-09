Amateurs Taguines, Superal out to upstage LPGT pros at Mount Malarayat

ARNIE Taguines and Eagle Ace Superal won’t be chasing just the low amateur honors in the ICTSI Mount Malarayat Challenge but also the overcall championship when the P750,000 event begins on Wednesday (May 11) in Lipa City, Batangas.

Taguines is due for a big finish after topping their side of the duel in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stop at Caliraya last month while Superal is raring to break out of a long spell and check a dip in form with a strong performance this week.

Hunt for tour cards

The two other amateurs in the compact field – Martina Miñoza and Lesley Icoy – are using the 54-hole tournament to gain entry into the country’s premier ladies pro circuit.

Amateurs need to break 82 in all three days to earn their pro cards with the next stop of the ICTSI-backed tour, the Splendido Challenge, slated on May 24-26 to be held simultaneously with the third leg of the Philippine Golf Tour.

The top amateurs have provided an enlivening challenge to the touring ladies and the circuit a venue to hone their talent and skills with SEA Games stalwart and two-time AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) champion Rianne Malixi upstaging the pros at the close of the LPGT season at Midlands last year and in this year's kickoff leg at Luisita last March.

Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson, teammates of Malixi in the SEAG mission firing off Friday in Hanoi, have also figured in the LPGT title chase but the former lost steam in the final round and settled for fifth and the low amateur plum at Hallow Ridge.

Singson, on the other hand, had come close to an LPGT plum at least four times last year but just couldn't break through.

Taguines and Superal, however, are upbeat of their respective chances this week although focus will be on in-form Chanelle Avaricio, who is shooting for a third straight crown after topping the Hallow Ridge and Caliraya legs of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Continue reading below ↓

But out to stop her remarkable run are reigning Order of Merit winner Harmie Constantino, Chihiro Ikeda, Sunshine Baraquiel, Marvi Monsalve, Sarah Ababa, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano, Eva Miñoza, Lovelynn Guioguio, Sheryl Villasencio, Lucy Landicho, Apple Fudolin and brand-new pro Kristine Fleetwood.

