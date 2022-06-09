Baraquiel out to atone for Splendido fold-up in Pradera Verde Classic

HER bid for a second Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown dimmed by a backside meltdown at Splendido Taal, Sunshine Baraquiel seeks redemption in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Classic, which gets going on June 15 in Lubao, Pampanga.

Baraquiel, who scored her first LPGT triumph in wicked conditions at Tagaytay Highlands last November, was on her way to nailing a second championship when she took charge in the second round of the ICTSI Splendido Taal Championship last month.

But late back-to-back double bogeys ruined her bid, enabling amateur Mafy Singson to snatch victory from her, Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino.

But the lady pilot is so resolved to rebound from the slip, confident her vastly-improved game will hold at the well-kept Pradera layout noted for its length and sleek, undulating putting surface.

“I haven’t played Pradera Verde before so I’m just making sure my ball striking is predictable enough to hit my yardages,” said Baraquiel. “I think if I’m able to do that next week, I’ll have a good chance.”

She’s also putting premium on putting, saying: “I’m working on my (putting) stroke as well so I can just focus on visualization next week.”

The rest of the cast are also so motivated heading to the 54-hole championship serving as the sixth leg of this year’s Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit under the new normal with Avaricio and Constantino likewise out to strike back and fuel their respective title drives.

Avaricio is actually coming into the P750,000 championship with the best record in the last four stops, winning the Hallow Ridge and Caliraya Springs legs and posting runner-up finishes at Mt. Malarayat and Splendido.

Constantino, who won two tournaments and posted a couple of runner-up efforts to clinch the LPGT Order of Merit title last year, is slowly but surely regaining her form, finishing third to Chihiro Ikeda and Avaricio at Mt. Malarayat and tying for second with Avaricio and Baraquiel at Splendido.

Others tipped to contend are Pamela Mariano, Marvi Monsalve, Florence Bisera, Apple Fudolin, Gretchen Villacencio, Sarah Ababa, Martina Miñoza, Kristine Fleetwood and Lesley Icoy.

After Pradera, next up for the touring ladies will be the ICTSI Eagle Ridge at Aoki Invitational on July 5-7 to be held simultaneously with the PGT, which will be holding its fourth leg on July 5-8.

