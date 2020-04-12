Sell military golf courses to augment fund vs COVID, government urged

A CONGRESSMAN has urged the government to consider selling some of the golf courses maintained by the military to augment the funds for response measures in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Albay Representative Edcel Lagman on Sunday said the government can raise as much as P150 billion by selling three of the military courses - the Aguinaldo and Veterans courses in Quezon City and the Villamor layout in Pasay City.

"If President Rodrigo Duterte is looking for government assets to sell in order to help fund a stimulus package in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he could start by auctioning off the golf courses in Camp Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, Villamor Air Base and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center," Lagman said in a statement.

The three golf courses' total land area of around 150 hectares of prime property could be worth P150 billion, Lagman said.

If the government agrees to the plan, Lagman said it won't be the first time that it would be selling a golf course to raise funds, pointing out the old Army course was part of the 240-hectate Fort Bonifacio property that was sold for a reported price of P333.283.88 per square meter.

"RA 7227 mandates the Bases Conversion and Development Authority to convert part of military bases into alternative productive civilian use," Lagman said.

Lagman's proposal was in reaction to Duterte's statement that he is willing to sell government assets if funds for the fight against COVID-19 run out.

"Pag maubos talaga ang pera, ipabili ko lahat ng propiyedad ng gobyerno. Iyang Cultural Center, PICC, yung lupa diyan. Totoo," Duterte said.