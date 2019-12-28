RYAN Monsalve turned in a superb two-under 66 to make up for Lanz Uy’s shaky 75 as the duo pooled a 141 to grab a one-stroke lead over Sean Ramos and Gabby Macalaguim on Saturday after two rounds of the National Doubles Amateur Golf Championship at Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club.

Monsalve, a junior at California Baptist University, bucked a three-bogey miscue with five birdies, including on the par-5 18th that spiked his 35-31 card at the par-68 military layout and cushioned the impact of Uy’s 41-34 game in hot conditions for a 203 total heading to Sunday’s deciding round where play shifts to two-ball foursomes (alternate shot).

After an impressive 61 in four-ball, the Macalaguim-Ramos pair struggled with 71 and 72, respectively, for a 143 but remained in the title hunt at 204.

Josh Jorge and Santino Laurel, together with the Jed Dy-Mikha Fortuna pair, made it a four-way fight for the National Golf Association of the Philippines’ closing event for 2019 as the two teams submitted identical 206s after a 138 and 141, respectively.

Jorge fired a one-under 67 while Laurel carded a 71.

Dy, who won last year with SEA Games gold medalist and LPGA Tour-bound Bianca Pagdanganan, struggled with a 71 but drew a fine game from Fortuna, who shot a 70 marred by a double-bogey on the par-3 13th.

Ivan Monsalve, a senior at CBU, fired the day’s best four-under 64, marked by five birdies against a bogey, while Aldo Barro produced a 71 as the tandem jumped from last place at 24th to fifth at 208 and nurtured hopes of pulling off a spectacular feat in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT National Amateur Golf Tour and backed by Cignal and Metro Pacific Investments.

Luigi Guerrero (71) and Dan Cruz (70) pooled a 209 after a 141 for sixth followed by Santino Diokno-Miguel Roque (146-211), Menard Ko-Roy Nodalo (146-213) and Paolo Barro-Laia Barro (147), Gab Manotoc-Carlo Quimson (149) and Luis Castro-Andres Lorenzo (149), who all scored 214s, in the event also serving as tune-up for next month’s National Stroke Play Championship.

Rianne Malixi, winner of three NGAP tournaments this year who trailed the leaders by just five after a 66 with Precious Zaragosa on Friday, faltered with a 75 but the latter bombed out with a 94 as the pair tumbled down to last with a 235 after a 169.

In Group II play, Larry Patnongon carded a 73 while Jaime Patnongon made a 77 as they combined for a 150 and a 221 to likewise snare the lead by one over Jona Magcalayo (76) and Sunshine Zhang (77), who totaled a 222 after a 153. Dominic Villamor (76) and James Lubguban (77) also put in a 153 for a 226 while first round leaders Sophia Blanco and Alexi Blanco sputtered with 72 and 89, respectively, and slipped to fourth at 228 after a 161.

Dennis Nicomedes shot a 75 while Allan Rubrica made a 77 for a 152 as they forged a tie at 224 with Ramon Capistrano (74) and Ricky Velasco (79), who combined for a 153, as erstwhile pacesetters Dexter Pelias and Titus Aguilar faltered with 80 and 83, respectively, and dropped to third at 231 after a 163.