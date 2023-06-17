Rickie Fowler alone on top, Phil Mickelson makes early exit

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler has shot a 2-under 68 to take the lead at the midway point of the US Open at 10 under while tying the championship's 36-hole record of 130.

Fowler needed to birdie the par-4 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to break the 36-hole record set by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. But he settled for a two-putt par, one of only four pars he made in the second round. Fowler had eight birdies and six bogeys.

The 34-year-old Fowler, from Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, is trying to win his first major. He leads Wyndham Clark by one stroke, with Rory McIlroy another shot back.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the opening round, breaking the previous US Open record.

Fowler didn't qualify for the last two US Opens. But he's been strong this tournament. He opened his second round with three straight birdies to get to 11 under. He then made the first of his six bogeys at No. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: AP

LEFTY MISSES THE CUT

Phil Mickelson will be making plans for a weekend at home after shooting a 4-over 74 that included a double bogey on the par-3 ninth hole in the second round.

Mickelson, playing his 32nd US Open, shot 3-over 143 through 36 holes.

The six-time major champion has never won a US Open.

Watch Now

Mickelson was making his first US Open appearance since leaving for LIV Golf as one of its ringleaders. He did the bulk of his preparations last week and didn't arrive at Los Angeles Country Club until Wednesday for a practice round.

Mickelson has declined to discuss the announced partnership between LIV and the PGA Tour. Mickelson's infamously pointed criticisms of the PGA Tour were one of the biggest flashpoints in the tour's messy dispute with LIV.

After shooting an opening-round 69, Mickelson had three bogeys and two birdies in his first six holes and then made a 5 on the par-3 ninth. He finished his round with five bogeys, the double bogey and three birdies.