Teen star Rianne Malixi shoots second-straight 71 for two-stroke lead

RIANNE Malixi shot a second straight 71 to move two strokes ahead in the ICTSI Luisita Ladies Championship on Wednesday in Tarlac.
The 14-year-old Malixi drained birdies from long range, including on Nos. 6 and 12 from 20 feet and on the difficult par-3 17th from around 35 feet to go two-under in a roller-coaster round that featured four other birdies against three bogeys.
Though she holed out with a bogey on the par-4 18th, Malixi’s 36-35 round proved enough to lift her past Princess Superal and first day leader Chanelle Avaricio.
“I played well but it could’ve been better,” said Malixi. “I made a lot of putts, but short game-wise, it wasn’t that good compared to my first round.”
Superal played it cool and steady in tough conditions, but a second straight bogey on the 17th led to a 73 and the multi-titled campaigner stayed at second but now at 144 two shots off the new leader.
“I struggled with my putting,” rued Superal, who flubbed birdie chances inside six feet on Nos. 5 and 6 and missed a couple of opportunities at the back. “I need to make more putts and be more consistent tomorrow.
Princess Superal shoots a 73 after an opening 71.
Avaricio, who shot an opening 70, shot a 76 that dropped her to third at 146.
She birdied the last hole but it had suffered four bogeys and a double bogey on No. 15 in the first eight holes, finding herself trailing by four instead heading to the final 18 holes of the P750,000 championship.
“I had a hard time reading my lines of putt at the back,” said Avaricio. “Tomorrow, I need to put my ball at the right place, especially at the backnine.”
Chihiro Ikeda also fumbled with a 75 for a 149, Riviera-Langer stage titlist Daniella Uy groped for a 79 after a 72 to tumble to joint fifth at 151 with Pamela Mariano, who bounced back with a 74 after a 77.
Last year’s top earner Harmie Constantino shot a 73 after a 79 and was joint eighth at 152 with Korea’s Jane Jeong, who had a 71.
