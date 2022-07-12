Jeff Chan a proud dad as daughter Aerin plays in World Jungolf

JEFF Chan is one proud dad.

His youngest daughter Aerin is part of the Philippine junior golf delegation competing in the Premier Golf Academy Hawk Open in San Diego, California.

Aerin is playing in her first international meet and will compete in the 9-10 year division where a total of 60 players are entered.

The Barangay Ginebra gunner is tempering expectations since it’s the first time his daughter has become part of the national team.

Chan couldn’t make the trip to San Diego as the Kings are in the middle of their campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup. Her daughter was accompanied instead, by his wife Donna and his father-in-law Juanito Pontiveros, who the veteran shooting guard credited for introducing both his daughters to golf.

“Siya (father in-law) ang nag-introduce kina Aerin and Amara ng golf. And nagturo na rin,” said Chan.

The elder Pontiveros was also the one responsible for luring him to the fairways.

“Siya din nag-introduce sa akin sa golf. Tapos tinuloy ko nung nahilig yung girls ko para masabayan ko din sila,” added the 39-year-old pride of Bacolod.

Aerin Chan with mother Donna and grandfather Juanito Pontiveros.

The product of Far Eastern University lamented not playing the sport during his younger years.

“Kung dati pa ako nag-golf, baka mas magaling na sana ako (ngayon),” he said with a big laugh.

Chan of course, was a fixture with the national team in the past, previously winning a gold in the 2007 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand as an amateur, before becoming one of the most reliable outside shooters for Gilas Pilipinas.

He could only wish both his daughters will be donning the national colors together in the future.

