Princess Superal cruises to five-stroke victory in Riviera Invitational

PRINCESS Superal fired a quiet closing round of 70, cruising to a five-shot victory on Thursday in the ICTSI Riviera Invitational Challenge at the Couples course in Silang, Cavite.

Last year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour top earner proved too much for the rest of the field in pro golf’s resumption after an eight-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finishing at seven-under 209 to bag P72,000.

Abby Arevalo also had a 70 for a 214 total, finishing alone in second for P52,000.

Pauline del Rosario, who dominated her rookie season in 2017 with four victories, shot a 73 for third at 221.

Chanelle Avaricio, the other rookie in the field, rammed in three straight birdies from No. 3 but dropped a stroke on the par-5 11th and finished with a 70 for fourth at 222.

Chihiro Ikeda, top earner in 2016, limped with a second 76 in three days and wound up fifth at 227 followed by Marvi Monsalve, who pooled a 229 after a 75, three-time OOM titlist Cyna Rodriguez (75-233) and Gretchen Villacencio (75-237).

The 2014 US Girls’ Junior champ Superal, who missed out on her campaign in the Japan Step-Up Tour due to travel restrictions and quarantine procedures, eyes a sweep at Riviera with the next LPGT event set Dec. 8-11 at the adjacent Langer course.