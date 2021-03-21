Princess Superal says putting crucial as she looks to regain winning ways

PRINCESS Superal is working on her putting ahead of the resumption of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour

The 2019 Ladies Philippine Golf Tour top earner flubbed a number of putts in the final round at Aoki last week in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge won by Harmie Constantino, and is eager to get back on top when the Tour resumes.

The Eagle Ridge Championship was set to start Tuesday in Gen. Trias, Cavite but on Sunday tour officials said the event is being postponed.

Constantino will be going for back-to-back titles, while among those looking to steal the show are Pauline del Rosario, Daniella Uy and Chanelle Avaricio, among others in the P750,000 event.

Superal dominated the first LPGT bubble tournament at Riviera late last year, then made consecutive runner-up finishes to Del Rosario and Constantino.

“I struggled with my putting that’s why I was not able to get back at Harmie in the stretch,” said Superal. “Hopefully, it clicks this week.”

The first Filipina to win a USGA championship, the US Girls’ Junior in Arizona in 2014, Superal continued to toughen up by playing four rounds the past week. She works on her swing at the Manila Southwoods’ range while also sharpening her short gameahead of the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. also featuring Chihiro Ikeda, Lucy Landicho, Marvi Monsalve, Sunshine Baraquiel, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano and former three-time LPGT top earner Cyna Rodriguez.

“My game has been pretty good lately but I rather not expect,” she added. “I will just play my game and stay focused.”