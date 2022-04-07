Princess Superal carries three-stroke lead into final round at Hallow Ridge

PRINCESS Superal used a near-impeccable iron game on the back nine to score a three-under 69 on Thursday for a three-stroke lead entering the final round of the ICTSI Hallow Ridge Ladies Challenge in San Pedro, Laguna.

Superal is at two-under 142, poised take her first win this season after winning two in an abbreviated campaign on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour last year.

Chanelle Avaricio, first round co-leader with Superal after a 73, added a 72 for a 145.

Lois Kaye Go, just a shot off the joint leaders after 18 holes, reeled from a double-bogey mishap on the second hole but got back in contention with two birdies, salvaging a 73 to remain in third spot at 147.

“It will be a question of ball positioning,” said Superal, who made birdies on No. 10 from six feet, on No. 13 from eight feet, and on the 18th from four feet on a tough side-hill, downhill spot.

“Hopefully, I make more putts tomorrow.”

Avaricio had a rollercoaster round of three birdies and three bogeys but remains in good position to add to her LPGT title at Riviera last year.

“I struggled with my ball positioning, especially on the greens. I put myself mostly on the bad sides,” said Avaricio, seeking to nail a second

“It’s all about executing the shots,” said the former Alabama State U standout. “If the putts drop, then that’s it.”

Go, priming up for the SEA Games next month, had hoped to launch a big charge early but got stymied by a double-bogey miscue on the tough second hole. She dropped another stroke on the fifth but recovered to birdie the par-5 ninth then gained another stroke on No. 11 and rescued a couple of pars to stay in the hunt.

“I had kind of a rough start but I told myself to be composed and be patient and the birdies would come,” said the Cebuana. “They did, but I felt my game isn’t so consistent and had to make a couple of par-saves towards the end.”

“I just need to shoot kind of little low tomorrow and hopefully, my ball goes closer to the hole.”

Chihiro Ikeda carded a 74 to tie Harmie Constantino, who fumbled with a 75, at 149, seven strokes off Superal. Korea’s Jane Jeong was at 152 after a 78.

Daniella Uy, winner at the tough Riviera-Langer in December, added a 76 to an opening 78 for 154. Pamela Mariano and amateur Arnie Taguines matched 78s for joint eighth at 155.

