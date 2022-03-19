Princess Superal heads cast in LPGT season opener at Luisita

PRINCESS Superal, winner of three of the first five Ladies Philippine Golf Tour titles under the bubble setup before skipping the next five legs of the 2021 season, is back to headline the stellar cast in the P750,000 season opener, the ICTSI Luisita Championship from March 22 to 24.

The former US Girls’ Junior champion is building up for a series of stints in the US with plans to seek a card in the LPGA Tour of Japan in a series of qualifiers later in the season as she tries to get better and stronger with health experts seeing pandemic’s acute phase to end by midyear.

Last season’s LPGT top earner Harmie Constantino is also seeing action in the 54-hole championship at the fabled Luisita layout in Tarlac,

Sunshine Baraquiel, Chanelle Avaricio and Daniella Uy, who also scored a breakthrough of their own at Midlands and Riviera’s Couples and Langer courses, respectively, are also in the hunt.

Harmie Constantino eyes back-to-back LPGT titles.

The second of the 10-leg series is set at the Hallow Ridge Golf Club from April 6 to 8 with the up-and-down San Pedro, Laguna layout hosting an LPGT event for the first time, providing a new test of golf for the women of the tour put up by ICTSI.

Vying for honors are former leg winner Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera, Apple Fudolin, Lovelynn Guioguio, Pamela Mariano, Eva Miñoza, Marvi Monsalve, Majorie Pulumbarit, Keena Puzon, Gretchen Villacencio, Sheryl Villasencio and Korean Jane Jeong.

Multi-titled Chihiro Ikeda is also in the field, eager to snap a long title drought in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. with strict protocols still in place to ensure the health and safety of all players along with the event and course personnel.

