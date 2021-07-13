Princess Superal eyes back-to-back titles as LPGT goes to Eagle Ridge

PRINCESS Superal is ready for a repeat, Chanelle Avaricio is primed for a strong finish while Harmie Constantino is all geared up for a big rebound in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic starting on Wednesday in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

Superal hit a clutch birdie to thwart Avaricio’s stab at a first Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown at Sherwood Hills last week.

“Since we’re still under quarantine, I stayed in shape by training at home with a net and putting mat,” said Superal, who also won the first of two Riviera bubble tournaments late last year.

While opting to tone down expectations of another title conquest, Superal and the rest of the touring ladies expressed relief over the lifting of suspension of play due to pandemic that had kept them out of the fairways again the last three months.

“I have a goal this week but I don’t want to expect too much,” said Superal. “But we are all thankful for the tour resumption. We’re very happy since there’s a number of tournaments lined up for us.”

Chihiro Ikeda, Gretchen Villacencio, Daniella Uy, Sunshine Baraquiel and Marvi Monsalve are also expected to contend for the crown in the 54-hole championship held under strict health and safety protocols. Others in the field are Pamela Mariano, Sheryl Villasencio, Lovelyn Guioguio, Sarah Ababa, Apple Fudolin and Eva Miñoza, with Burberry Zhang going for a second straight low amateur honors against Arnie Taguines and Korea’s Jane Jeong.

Avaricio hopes to build on her fine finish at Sherwood where she nearly snapped a string of fourth places finishes. Her closing 65 after back-to-back 72s should further bolster her confidence this week as she shoots for that elusive victory.

“I’m gonna ride on this momentum and will continue to work hard for the tournaments to come,” said Avaricio.

Constantino, who beat Superal by two to mark her pro debut with a victory in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge last March, is eyeing a big comeback after a final round meltdown at Sherwood where she led after 36 holes.

“I learned from my mistakes and took down some notes,” said Constantino, who closed out with a 72 and wound up third last week. “I will definitely continue to work harder.”

“But we’re really excited to be playing competitively again, so the next few weeks will be exciting,” added Constantino.

The LPGT put up a busy schedule after next week’s break, with two events set at Riviera in Silang, the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge from July 28 to 30 at the Langer layout and at the Couples course from Aug. 4 to 6.

Batangas will host the next two stops, with the Splendido Taal Ladies Challenge set Aug. 18 to 20 and the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club slated Aug. 25 to 27.

