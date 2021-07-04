Princess Superal eager to get going as LPGT resumes

PRINCESS Superal can’t wait to get going in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour resumption, eager to compete again after a long break due to the spike of COVID-19 infections.

“We’re happy for the resumption (of the tour),” said the multi-titled Superal, who topped one and placed second twice when the circuit held its restart last year and early this season following an eight-month hiatus due to the global health crisis. “It’s been a long time and we really miss (the action).”

Despite the long layoff, action is expected to be fierce right at the start of the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge on Wednesday at the tough Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite.

Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Sarah Ababa, Apple Fudolin, Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencia and Sheryl Villacencio are among those battling for top honors in the P750,000 event put up by ICTSI.

The circuit went on a three-month break due to surge of coronavirus cases in NCR Plus last March with 2017 LPGT Order of Merit winner Pauline del Rosario, who topped on LPGT bubble tournament last year, opting to embark on a US tour as part of her buildup for LPGA Qualifying in October.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Princess Superal preparing for return to Japan

Superal is likewise prepping up for the resumption of her campaign in the Step Up Tour in Japan and the LPGT’s four-tournament schedule in the next five weeks will surely help her reach competitive form.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I do workouts three times a week during the break while playing at least four rounds. Then back to the range and short game for the rest of the week,” added Superal.

Continue reading below ↓

After the Sherwood leg, action shifts to Eagle Ridge for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic from July 14 to 16 at the Norman course then the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge from July 28 to 30 at the Langer course.

The Couples layout, also at Riviera, will host the next stop for the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge on Aug. 4 to 6 as the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. got the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) approval to resume operations under strict health and safety guidelines.

Harmie Constantino won the last LPGT tournament at Eagle Ridge’s Aoki course in March.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.