    Princess Superal carries two-stroke lead into final round at Eagle Ridge

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago

    PRINCESS Superal sizzled coming off a one-hour delay due to lightning and thunderstorms, hitting three birdies in the last seven holes for a two-under 70 and a two-stroke lead in the second round of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic on Thursday in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

    Winner at Sherwood last week, Superal boosted her bid for back-to-back titles with birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 17 to wrest control in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event with a 142 total.

    Chihiro Ikeda was two strokes behind after a second 72 for a 144.

    Chanelle Avaricio birdied the 17th then parred the finishing hole to save a 73 for third at 147.

    First-round leader Daniella Uy had a 77 marred by three straight bogeys from No. 15, slipping to fourth at 148.

    Princess Superal

    Harmie Constantino, who marked her pro debut with a victory at Aoki course in March, shot a 74 for joint fifth with Arnie Taguines at 149.

    Taguines, meanwhile, zeroed in on the low amateur honors despite a 76 as Sherwood winner Burberry Zhang shot an 82 for a 158.

    Sunshine Baraquiel, who put herself in early contention with an opening 72, likewise lost her momentum and made two bogeys to submit a birdie-less 80, ruined by a quadruple 8 on No. 16. She fell to seventh at 152.

