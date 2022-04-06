Princess Superal catches Avaricio at top in Hallow Ridge Ladies Challenge

SAN PEDRO, Laguna – Princess Superal salvaged a 73 to catch Chanelle Avaricio at the top, one stroke ahead of Harmie Constantino and amateur Lois Kaye Go at the start of the ICTSI Hallow Ridge Ladies Challenge on Wednesday.

Superal, who lost in a shootout to national team standout Rianne Malixi at Luisita two weeks ago, kept her poise after a double bogey on the par-5 No. 7 of the Filipinas Golf Hallow Ridge course, birdying the 13th while surviving the challenge of the layout's last line of defense for a 38-35 card.

“I had a tough time at the front. You need to place your ball on the right spot on the greens,” said Superal, who birdied the par-3 No. 3 but bogeyed the next short hole on No. 5 and yielded two strokes on the seventh.

Avaricio hung tough on a two-birdie, two-bogey card after 13 holes but lost her touch off the tee in the closing holes, leading to a third bogey on No. 16 and a 36-37 that enabled the multi-titled Superal to gain a share of the lead in the P750,000 championship serving as the second leg of the 2022 Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

“I started pretty well but struggled with my long game towards the end,” said Avaricio, seeking a follow-up to her breakthrough triumph at Riviera-Couples last year on a course she calls home.

“Yes, I think I have some edge here but there’s also the pressure,” said the former Alabama State U mainstay, who birdied the opening hole but failed to set up other chances in the next 11, two of which she bogeyed. She gained a stroke on the 13th, only to yield it on No. 16 on a three-putt miscue.

Crowded leaderboard

Constantino joined the crowded leaderboard halfway through but slipped with two bogeys in the last five holes, including on the par-5 18th that dropped last year’s two-leg winner to joint third with Go and Jane Jeong at 74.

“The greens are tough, some of them are hard to read unlike in the practice round where they were a bit receptive,” said Constantino, the reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion.

With Chihiro Ikeda carding a 75, Sarah Ababa turning in a 76, and Pamela Mariano and amateur Arnie Taguines matching 77s, the chase for top honors remain wide open, guaranteeing a fierce jostling for position in today’s pivotal round for the desired spots heading to the last 18 holes of the three-day event put up by ICTSI.

Go, out to match one of Malixi’s back-to-back LPGT title feats at Midlands and Luisita, fumbled with a frontside 40 marred by a triple-bogey on the par-4 No. 8 where she incurred a two-stroke bunker penalty. But the SEA Games-bound ace hit three birdies against a bogey in the first five holes at the back and missed a couple of chances to wheel back into contention.

