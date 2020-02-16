PIERS Harding drained all three of his birdies in the back nine of the Manila Southwoods’ well-manicured Legends layout to rule the first PhilInsure Golf with Friends tournament by a shot over Joel Libo-on.

The head of political violence Asia-Pacific of Talbot Underwriting Limited, a Lloyd’s Syndicate based in Singapore, the long-hitting Harding returned a gross of 84 for a System 36 net score of three-under-par 69 for the overall title.

A compact field showed up in the first invitational event of PhilInsure, one of the top direct brokers and the No. 1 reinsurance broker in the country, as it celebrates its 20th year.

Libo-on, the senior VP of UCPB Gen, scored a net 70 and nipped Mercantile Insurance executive Frank Borja via countback with a lower gross of 80 on nines of 42 and 38.

Executives of top insurance companies in the country saw action in the 18-hole event, which will grow by the number starting next year with PhilInsure president Gordon Allan Joseph and EVP and COO Josephine Perreras promising to institutionalize the tournament.

Steve Hatton, the terrorism facility lead of Beazley, another outfit based in Singapore, was fourth with a 71 with Grace Castillo, the lone lady participant and brains of the tournament, finishing three strokes back.