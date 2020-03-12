Philippine Golf Tour, PGT Asia, Ladies PGT events suspended due to coronavirus

PILIPINAS Golf Tournaments, Inc., organizer of the country’s three professional circuits, on Thursday announced the suspension of all tournaments in the Philippine Golf Tour, the PGT Asia and Ladies PGT over growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

PGT executive director Narlene A. Soriano said PGTI is monitoring the situation closely and will use the break to determine the next steps for the three tours.

“The management of PGTI has approved the cancellation of all tournaments until further notice effective March 16, 2020. Please understand that nothing is of greater importance than to maintain the safety and security of our professional golfers, officials and staff,” said PGT executive director Narlene A. Soriano.

The PGT Asia was scheduled to hold its last two spillover tournaments from the 2019 season at Riviera from March 17 to 20 and Manila Southwoods from March 31 to April 3, while the qualifying tournament for 2020 was set April 22 to 25 at Luisita.

The PGT, meanwhile, played the third round of the four-day qualifying at Splendido on Thursday. The first leg of the PGT was scheduled March 25 to 28 at Summit Point simultaneous with the LPGT.

Arnold Villacencio shot a 68 while former national champion Lloyd Go fired a 69 as they shared the lead at 213 after three rounds of the PGT Q-School. Anthony Fernando carded a 73 for third at 217 while Tonton Asistio battled back with a 70 to tie Dino Villanueva (71), Robert Pactolerin (72) and Boni Salahog (74) at 218 in the local eliminations where the top 30 will gain Category 6 status in this year’s PGT starting fields. The rest will be included in Category 9.

CJ Lee of the US moved closer to clinching the low medal honors in the qualifying for foreign players with a 213 after a 72, five shots ahead of Australia’s William Bruyeres and Japan’s Gen Nagai, who both carded 73s. The top 12 after 72 holes will gain Category 7 status with the rest to be included in Category 9 in the 2020 PGT starting rosters.