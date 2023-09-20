Philippine Golf Tour, Ladies PGT wrap up season at Mimosa Plus

THE Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT wrap up the 10-leg course-hopping season fittingly on a layout that favors no particular player as the Mimosa Plus Golf Course hosts the country’s premier circuit for the very first time for the ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship on Sept. 26 to 29 at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

Mimosa Plus has two championship courses, with the scenic Acacia Lakeview hosting the two events featuring the country’s top pros and leading amateurs.

See Santino Pineda, Ji Won Lee rule Splendido stop of Junior PGT Series

Now under the supervision of Filinvest Development Corp., Mimosa Plus, which also features the Mountain View course, provides a new challenge for the country’s top pros.

With the pros in competitive form coming off the two-leg Mindanao swing, a furious scoring battle looms in both the P2.5 million PGT to be disputed over 72 holes, and the 54-hole LPGT, which offers a total prize fund of P1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The PGT produced eight different winners in nine tournaments while seven victors emerged after the nine-leg LPGT with Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy posting two victories each at Luisita-Villamor, and Forest Hills-Del Monte, respectively.

But while Justin Quiban won’t be around to go for a follow-up to his thrilling victory over Marvin Dumandan that needed four extra holes to finish at South Pacific in Davao, Florence Bisera is all geared up for another title run after nailing her first victory last week.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Quiban is scheduled to play in an Asian Development Tour event also slated next week in Indonesia. Also listed in the 54-hole $70,000 OB Golf Championship is Lloyd Go with Gab Manotoc on the reserve list.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Clyde Mondilla, the only two-leg winner (Forest Hills and Del Monte) this year, and Bacolod leg champion Ira Alido are also skipping next week’s event to spearhead the country’s campaign in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Dumandan is raring to settle an unfinished business after coming up short in his bid to end a long title spell at South Pacific with Iloilo leg titlist Rupert Zaragosa, Caliraya Springs champion Tony Lascuña, Villamor Philippines Masters winner Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaraula, who topped the Valley leg, all eyeing to close out the season on a winning mode.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph