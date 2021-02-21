Philippine Golf Tour, Ladies PGT gets going at Eagle Ridge

RIDING on the crest of its successful re-start in a pandemic-hit year, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. is preparing to hold a two-stage tournament for the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT next month to usher its 2021 season.

With focus on the safety and health of the players and all the personnel, PGTI is holding the events at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

The ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge at the Aoki layout is set March 9 to 12 and the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship will be held at the Norman course from March 23 to 26.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Like in its first two-tournament bubble marking the resumption of both tours at Riviera’s Couples and Langer courses late last year, strict health protocols will be implemented for the duration of the twin events with the men and women of the tour eager and ready to slug it out coming off a three-month break.

“As much as we wanted to provide opportunities for our pros, we have to ensure that it will be safe and responsible to resume our tour,” said Colo Ventosa, PGTI general manager.

The Games and Amusements Board endorsed the staging of more pro tournaments after the first Riviera tournament in November 2020, citing the PGTI’s strict compliance with the Dept. of Health-Philippine Sports Commission-GAB Joint Administrative Order with regard to the government’s health and safety guidelines.

Continue reading below ↓

But the PGTI and the sponsoring ICTSI had wanted that all safety measures are in place before resuming the circuit with the pros hopeful to get back into the full swing of things by the second or third quarter of the year with the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The guidelines were sent to all the players a couple of days back, outlining and detailing the various procedures to be implemented during the upcoming two-tournament run, including the mandatory RT-PCR saliva testing.

Registration is ongoing with the PGTI expecting around 85 players in men’s and ladies sides to participate. Deadline for registration is on March 2 at 5 p.m.

The PGTI has again tapped the Bayleaf Hotel in Cavite as its official hotel. Players are allowed to use personal cars but strictly to the hotel only. Shuttle buses will be provided to and from hotel to the golf course. Face masks and face shields must also be worn inside the bus.

Continue reading below ↓

Although romps marked the Riviera bubble – with Tony Lascuña running away with a four-shot victory and Ira Alido scoring a breakthrough with a nine-stroke triumph, a tight battle chase is expected in both Eagle Ridge events.

Same with the Ladies PGT with Princess Superal and Pauline del Rosario, who split the Riviera titles in tight fashion, bracing for another faceoff with an eye on the likes of Chihiro Ikeda, Daniella Uy, Cyna Rodriguez and Abby Arevalo, among others.