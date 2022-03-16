Philippine Golf Tour, Ladies PGT action get underway at Luisita

THE country’s touring pros gird up for a fresh season in new normal with a busy calendar lined up for both the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT starting with the ICTSI Luisita Championship on March 22 in Tarlac.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, both circuits are now back although strict protocols will be enforced to ensure the health and safety of all players along with the event and course personnel.

The PGT held its last tournament in March 2021 with Miguel Tabuena winning at Eagle Ridge, while top amateur Rianne Malixi upstaged the country’s leading pros in the last LPGT leg at Midlands last December.

Fierce action is expected right in the kickoff leg at the challenging Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed course with the PGT event set for 72 holes and the women scheduled for 54.

The women’s tour will feature 10 tournaments, including two new host venues, while the PGT will have five tournaments.

Top female pros and amateur golfers return to action

From Luisita, the ICTSI-backed tour heads to the Hallow Ridge Golf Club in San Pedro, Laguna, which will host an LPGT event for the first time from April 6 to 8, while Splendido Taal in Batangas will next stage twin tournaments from April 19 to 22.

The fourth LPGT leg will be held at Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City from May 11 to 13 while the nearby Summit Point Golf and Country Club will host the next PGT and LPGT events from May 24 to 27.

The tour then heads north for the LPGT championship at the posh Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga from June 1 to 3 then back to Gen. Trias, Cavite for the PGT4/LPGT7 championships at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club from June 20.

Valley Golf Club in Antipolo, which hosted the PGT’s four-leg inaugurals in late 2009, is back as host from Sept. 7 to 9 for an LPGT event while Hallow Ridge will be back as host both for the LPGT and PGT from Sept. 27 to 30.

The Pinewoods Golf Club in Baguio will also mark its first hosting of the country’s premier circuit for the LPGT’s final tournament for the year on Oct. 12-14 with the grueling ladies circuit to culminate on Nov. 14-18 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

