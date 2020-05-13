Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Phil Mickelson joining Michal Jordan’s The Grove XXIII golf club in Florida

    by doug ferguson, ap
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    PHIL Mickelson has found a place to hang his clubs when he moves to South Florida: Michael Jordan's place.

    Mickelson said on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Monday that he was in the process of joining The Grove XXIII, the ultra-exclusive club that Jordan created.

    "It's a cool place," Mickelson said. "He did an exceptional job there."

    Mickelson says joining the club is invitation-only, but that he knows a number of members.

    Mickelson, who lives in San Diego, says he and his wife have bought a lot about 10 or 15 minutes away from Jordan's club.

    Golf Channel reported in January that Mickelson plans to move to Florida next year after his youngest child graduates high school.

      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
