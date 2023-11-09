Pauline del Rosario in joint sixth entering final round of Taipei golfest

PAULINE del Rosario scored a second-straight 69, marred by a bogey-bogey windup, on Thursday in the Party Golfers Ladies Open in Hsinchu county in Chinese Taipei.

The Filipina pro golfer enters the third round in joint sixth at 138.

Del Rosario is four shots behind Babe Liu and Ling-Jie Chen heading to the last 18 holes of the NT$4 million (around P6.9 million) championship.

Three other Filipinas reached the final round, with Daniella Uy rallying with a 70 for joint 15th at 142, Florence Bisera rescuing a 71 for a share of 18th at 142 and amateur Mafy Singson also fighting back with a two-under card for tied 21st at 144.

Missing the cut at 147 were amateur Laurea Duque (73-148), Chihiro Ikeda (71-149), Chanelle Avaricio (73-149), Harmie Constantino (77-152), Sarah Ababa (78-152), Marvi Monsalve ( 72-153), Rev Alcantara (74-155), Pamela Mariano (76-157), Mikha Fortuna (82-159) and amateur Lia Duque (86-164).

"I had a lot of birdie chances by hitting the fairways and greens and my putts were just falling," said Del Rosario of her birdie run that pulled her within striking distance of Chen.

But she failed to rescue a par on the tight 17th and slipped on her second shot on the last hole that led to another miscue.

"I think I'm in a good spot. The course is gettable but also a lot can happen, so I think I have a good chance. But I have to play my best."

Del Rosario rallied from six shots down in the final round to snatch the TLPGA and Royal Open crown in 2017, becoming the first Filipina to win on one of the region's top ladies circuits.

"I slipped on my second shot on No. 18 and my ball didn't go too far and missed my pitch for an up-and-down," said del Rosario, who is priming up for the LPGA Q-Series slated later this month in Alabama.

Thai Mim Sangkapong carded a 69, Ching Huang of Chinese-Taipei shot a 71 and erstwhile joint leader Jessica Peng wound up with a 72 as they tied Del Rosario at sixth.

Chen shot a 68, hitting bogey on No. 17 which enabled Liu, who produced the tournament-best seven-under 65 spiked by closing back-to-back birdies, to force a tie at 134.

"I hit a lot of good second shots that set a lot of birdie chances and I'm very happy to have made almost all my putts," said Liu, who had eight birdies against a bogey.

"My goal is to shoot four-under for every round, so let's see how it goes," she added when asked of her final round game plan.

Chen also banked on her superb approach shots to hit six birdies but rued her bad second shot on No. 17 that saw her overshoot the green and end up with her second bogey.

The duo stood three strokes clear of local bets Yu-Ju Chen and Tsai-Ching Tseng, who both fired 66s, and LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) Order of Merit frontrunner Ya-Chun Chang, who put in a 68, for 137s.

