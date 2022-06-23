Pagunsan, Miñoza headline stellar cast in P1M Manila Southwoods Pro-Am

SOME of the biggest names in local professional golf and amateurs of varying skill levels team up starting on Friday for the first-ever staging of the Manila Southwoods Pro-Am, a P1 million event penciled to be an annual affair.

Frankie Miñoza and Juvic Pagunsan, the brightest internationalists this country has ever produced, are joined by Antonio Lascuna and Jay Bayron in a sterling cast of pros that will spearhead a total of 25 teams playing the best ball format in the first two days.

Nicklaus gems

Both the Legends and the Masters courses, Jack Nicklaus-designed gems regarded as two of the best in the region, will be used in the first two rounds for the team side of the event.

The Masters, meanwhile, is where the pro division championship will be disputed on Sunday.

Lots were drawn to determine the pros leading each team, with Pagunsan, the Japan Tour ace, teaming up with Senate president Tito Sotto, his brother Maru and Bing Lapuz.

Lascuna will be spearheading a team made up of Cecile Tan, Samantha Tan and Jee Cabochan with Minoza to be paired with Nolan Enriquez, Almario Alix and Richie Santos.

"We want this to be a big annual event," Southwoods golf manager Jerome Delariarte said. "And based on the response that we got, this is going to be an exciting first staging."

Former PH Open and Masters champion Robert Pactolerin is also entered, together with the last winner of the Masters at Villamor, Jessie Balasabas and US campaigner Justin Quiban.

Gab Manotoc, who represented the country in the last Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last month, brothers Ryan and Ivan Monsalve and ex-US NCAA standout Jude Eustaquio are among the noted amateurs in the field.

