Pagdanganan makes weekend play at US Women's Open, Yuka Saso misses cut

BIANCA Pagdanganan had a tough outing but did enough to make it to the weekend play, while last year’s champion Yuka Saso missed the cut at the US Women’s Open on Friday in North Carolina (Saturday, Manila time).

The 24-year-old Pagdanganan, a Filipina Olympian, had four birdies at Pine Needles but suffered bogey and a double bogey on the back nine for a one-under 70. That put her in a share of 59th at 145.

See Amateur standout Mafi Singson shows up pros at Splendido

Saso, who now competes under the Japanese flag, added a 74 to her opening 77 and missed the cut by a stroke.

Yuka Saso shoots 77-74. PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dottie Ardina shot a 69 but that was not enough to stay in the tournament after a tough opening 78.

Minjee Lee of Australia shot the day’s best 66 for a 133 total, joint leader with Mina Harigae. The American shotmaker who had who a sizzling opening 64 followed it up with a 69.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.