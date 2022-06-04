Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pagdanganan makes weekend play at US Women's Open, Yuka Saso misses cut

    2 hours ago
    Bianca Pagdanganan
    Bianca Pagdanganan adds a 70 to her opening 75.
    PHOTO: AP

    BIANCA Pagdanganan had a tough outing but did enough to make it to the weekend play, while last year’s champion Yuka Saso missed the cut at the US Women’s Open on Friday in North Carolina (Saturday, Manila time).

    The 24-year-old Pagdanganan, a Filipina Olympian, had four birdies at Pine Needles but suffered bogey and a double bogey on the back nine for a one-under 70. That put her in a share of 59th at 145.

    Saso, who now competes under the Japanese flag, added a 74 to her opening 77 and missed the cut by a stroke.

    Yuka SasoYuka Saso shoots 77-74.

    Dottie Ardina shot a 69 but that was not enough to stay in the tournament after a tough opening 78.

    Minjee Lee of Australia shot the day’s best 66 for a 133 total, joint leader with Mina Harigae. The American shotmaker who had who a sizzling opening 64 followed it up with a 69.

