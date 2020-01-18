Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jan 18
    Golf

    One-armed golfer Laurent Hurtubise hits hole-in-one at PGA pro-am event

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PGA Tour

    LA QUINTA, California — One-armed Canadian amateur Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one playing alongside two PGA Tour pros in The American Express pro-am event.

    Born without a right hand, Hurtubise aced the 151-yard par-3 fourth hole at PGA West's Stadium Course in the first round on Thursday (Friday, Manila time). The ball landed near the front of the green and rolled in.

    Hurtubise was paired with professional Troy Merritt.

    "The coolest experience I've had on the course," Merritt told PGA Tour.com.

    Fellow tour player Greg Chalmers also was in the foursome.

    "He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a lefty," Chalmers said. "Right away we sort of said, 'Sit down,' But it was one of those shots where you always thought, `Hang on. This could go in.'"

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PGA Tour

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again