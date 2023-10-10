Nicole Gan, Aerin Chan lead Filipino jungolfers vying for honors Thailand

EIGHT of the top Filipino junior golfers in their categories compete in the Chiangmai APJGA International this week at The Royal Chiangmai Golf Resort in Thailand.

Geoffrey Tan, Nicole Gaisano-Gan and Aerin Chan will lead the Philippine Team contingent in the tournament set Oct. 12 to 15 and organized by the Asia Pacific Junior Golf Association (APJGA) Thailand.

Tan will see action in the Class B category (under-14), while Gaisano-Gan will compete in Class C (under-12), and Chan – daughter of PBA player Jeff Chan – will play in Class D (under-10).

Also seeing action in Class B are Akio Lee and Seth Koa in boys, and Chloe Ang in girls.

Junior golf benefactor Rep. Mikey Arroyo with wife Angela, Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan with wife Han and Nicole Gaisano-Gan.

Completing the delegation, which is set to leave for Bangkok on Tuesday night via Thai Airways, are Bree Macasaet in Class E (under-8) and Stephanie Gaisano-Gan in Class F (under-6).

“This is a great opportunity for our young golfers to test their skills in a tough course like the Royal Chiangmai Golf Resort, and in the way measure up against other young players from other countries,” said Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) president Oliver Gan.

