NGAP: Nat’l am tourney postponed but golf courses remain open

THE National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) has postponed the National Stroke Play Amateur Championship with the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3 due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The four-day tournament was scheduled to tee off on Tuesday at Manila Southwoods and although the NGAP said the Carmona, Cavite course has “all the necessary health protocols in place,” the event is being postponed to avoid risk.

The men's side had 92 names in the entry list 24 in the women’s competition.

“The NGAP Board has determined that the most responsible course of action to take at this time is to defer the tournament until the situation has improved,” the NGAP said in a statement.

NGAP noted that courses remain open and that golfers can continue to play while observing health protocols.

"Golf is widely acknowledged as one of the safest outdoor exercises, with benefits that help us maintain our physical and mental wellbeing," NGAP said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.