National Press Club anniversary golf tees off at Wack Wack

SAN Miguel Corp. and top telecommunication service provider Converge head the growing roster of firms backing the National Press Club (NPC) 70th anniversary golf tournament that gets going on Friday at Wack Wack’s West course.

The event, with a shotgun tee-start at 7 a.m., serves as highlight to NPC’s milestone anniversary celebrations to raise funds for the NPC’s projects and programs, including scholarship grants for deserving children of its members.

Big field

Players and representatives from private and government sectors, big business and the media will make up the cast. Play will be under the Stableford scoring system with the top two players in Classes A, B and C to receive trophies and prizes.

Also throwing their full backing to the 18-hole fun tournament are APEX Mining Company president and CEO Louie Sarmiento, the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association), the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission), PCHLC 1st vice president Jay Pena Son, Sammay Yuquico of K-Plast, Pasay City Host Lions Club president Frederick Cabalbag, township developer Megaworld and long-time golf patron International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Other supporters are DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, National Irrigation Authority (NIA) Administrator Benny Antiporda, Negros Occidental Rep. Arnie Teves, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, 1PACMAN Party List Rep. Mikee Romero, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), Atty. Dhalia Salamat and RICH Corp.

Watch Now

For details, contact Ms. Mae Briones, NPC Secretariat, at 09274759116.