Admiration mutual for Yuka Saso, Lydia Ko after last-flight pairing

LYDIA Ko was impressed with the play of Yuka Saso after they were paired in the final flight of the third round of the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

The former world No. 1 took the solo lead on moving day at 21-under par after shooting 65 in the company of Saso, whose 71 dropped her from first to third now four shots back heading to the final round.

Ko said she enjoyed seeing the play of Saso, the 19-year-old Filipina-Japanese who has been making a big impression after making the tournament on a sponsor's invite.

Incidentally, Ko won twice as a sponsor's invite in the LPGA in the 2011 and 2012 CP Women's Open.

“She has a beautiful swing and very powerful but at the same time, she hits it super straight,” said Ko in an interview with the Golf Channel. “She managed to shot under-par today. She has been super impressive to watch.”

“I think she has some aspects in her game that I don’t have,” said the Korean-born New Zealander.

Saso made up for four bogeys, all in the front nine, with five birdies including one in the par-5 17th hole to break the tie with Leona Maguire for third place.

Saso also saved par in the final hole following a pitch that left her within a few feet of the hole.

The 2020 Philippine Sportswriters Association Athlete of the Year said it was an honor to play alongside one of the best players in the world in Ko.

“It makes me really happy and thankful. I look up to Lydia. She is a very good player. I was very excited for today. I learned so much,” said Saso.

“She played really good today. Her putting, her stroke is really good and her tempo is very consistent,” said Saso.

Ko said the sky is the limit for Saso.

“It doesn’t matter what rank or how old you are. There is always something that you can learn from other players. I really enjoyed played with her today,” said Ko, who will pair with Nelly Korda in Saturday’s (Sunday Manila time) final round.

For Saso, she intends to play without pressure.

“I just want to enjoy and learn from the pros here,” said Saso, who is aiming to become the fourth golfer in the LPGA since 2011 to win a tournament on a sponsor's invite.