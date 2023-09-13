Mikha Fortuna, Yvonne Bisera in dead heat heading to final day in Davao

DAVAO City – Mikha Fortuna battled Yvon Bisera shot-for-shot and putt-for-putt in a furious frontside duel then came out steadier in the backnine to rescue a 71 and force a tie after 36 holes in the ICTSI South Pacific Classic on Wednesday.

Fortuna matched the local ace’s three-birdie splurge in the first nine holes then charged back from two-down after a bogey on No. 10 to equal Bisera’s 143 aggregate as the latter fumbled with a bogey on the par-5 finishing hole for a 72.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That set the stage for a final-day shootout for the top P125,000 purse between two players in hot pursuit of a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour win with one-time winner Sarah Ababa laying three shots farther back at 146 after a second 73 at the South Pacific Golf & Leisure Estates.

“Seeing how Yvon and Sarah play, I think I have a big chance to get the title,” said Fortuna, without sounding too confident. “The goal is to win this week but I’m not thinking about it. I just have to stick to my game plan.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

So does Bisera, who despite her last-hole misstep remained upbeat about her chances not because of her familiarity with the course but due to her big drives that kept on finding their targets in the first two days.

“I think my edge is on my driving, it’s pretty steady and I’ve been hitting the fairways the past two days,” said Bisera in Filipino. “I just hope to sustain my long game and for my putting to click.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

The outcome should be decided in South Pacific’s last line of defense given its sloping surfaces and tough pin placements that continued to bedevil the games of the rest of the field.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

They include Korean Seoyun Kim and Apple Fudolin, who carded 73 and 74, respectively, to share fourth place at 148 even as Daniella Uy’s bid for a third straight championship gained a slight boost after a 71.

The back-to-back winner at Forest Hills and at Del Monte, however, stands at 149 for sixth, six strokes off the joint leader.

Pamela Mariano turned in a 74 for a 150 while Luisita and Villamor legs winner Harmie Constantino hardly improved from a 76 with a 75 for 151 and amateur Mafy Singson, who dominated the Valley stop, carded a 74 for joint ninth at 154 with Gretchen Villacencio, who made a 76.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph