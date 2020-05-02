Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    ER nurse nails hole-in-one as Michigan reopens golf courses

    by Associated Press
    12 hours ago
    Reports say Kelly Spitz hit driver on a 125-yard hole.
    PHOTO: AP

    AN emergency room nurse who played golf after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reopened courses made a hole-in-one.

    "I don't know if I deserved to get this because of what I do. It's mostly pure luck, but it was nice. Certainly something to enjoy with all that is going on," Kelly Spitz told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

    Spitz, who works at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, had the ace on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) at Cedar Creek Golf Club in Battle Creek. She has only played a few rounds of golf.

    "I was just excited to hit a good shot," Spitz said. "So when I saw it hit the green I was super excited. Then it kept rolling and rolling and then it disappeared."

    Golf was banned as nonessential during the coronavirus outbreak until Whitmer lifted the prohibition last week.

    "I think in this time, we can all use a little good news," Cris Vocke, the operator of Cedar Creek, said of the hole-in-one.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
