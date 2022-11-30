Manila Southwoods widens lead over Luisita to 11 in Fil-Am golf

BAGUIO CITY — Jun Jun Plana led from the front at the Baguio Country Club course as Manila Southwoods pooled 109 points to extend its lead to 11 points over rival Luisita in the Fil-Championship of the 72nd Fil-Am Men’s Invitational.

Plana hit 10 greens at the par-61 layout and posted a two-over 63 worth 34 points, speaheading a third-round drive that also included Theody Pascual’s 26, Manfred Guangko’s 25 and Raul Miñoza’s 24.

Southwoods' 357 total gave the Cavite-based squad a double-digit lead over its longtime rival with one round left in the premiere senior division, but skipper Freddie Mendoza said the team is not dropping his guard.

“This is not yet a safe lead. No lead is safe in BCC. For sure, it’s going to be man for man. Anything can happen. A guy can suddenly score high at BCC,” said Mendoza.

Luisita reels back

Luisita put together a 103 for 346 that saw Dan Cruz and Benjie Sumulong scoring 28 apiece, Eddie Bagtas contributing 25 and Marty Ilagan a 22.

“There’s one more day, so we still have a chance to make it. Since we are playing BCC, no lead is safe here. But it is going to be a huge task because this means each of our players must beat the other by at least 3 points,” said designated captain Sumulong.

In other divisions, Camp John Hay Hotels and Baguio Blue Bloods have wrapped up the titles in runaway fashion.

Camp John Hay Hotels produced a wire-to-wire victory in Fil-A where it finished with 367 and a 16-point win over Hotel Bahia. Monet Garcia hit 27 points, Shean Bedi signed for 22 while Federico Mandapat and playing captain Jimmy Borromeo each had 18 for 85 points.

Baguio Blue Bloods scored 102 and a closing 344 points for the Am-A crown. Pradera Verde finished runner-up with 326.