Exclusive Manila Golf Club shut down as 8 kitchen staff test positive

ONE of the country's most exclusive golf clubs was forced to shut down after tests done on its kitchen staff showed nearly half were positive for COVID-19.

In a memo released on Thursday night, the Manila Golf and Country Club said it was shutting down its facilities in posh Forbes Park in Makati after eight of the 20 staffers in its food and beverage division tested positive for the virus.

Beginning Friday, the club said its clubhouse and par-71 course will be closed "until futher notice."

Inquirer Golf was the first to break the story.

Manila Golf's membership share is the highest in the country, valued at P95 million. It is also one of the few golf courses in the country which has yet to open its doors to playing guests since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Yet it now finds itself dealing with the most worrying health crisis to hit the golf industry, one of the few non-contact sports that is being allowed to be played by government health authorities under strict health protocols.

Manila Golf said on-site testing showed one waiter, six members of its food preparation staff and one roving snack cart member tested positive. The full extend of the crisis has yet to be known since 'several other employees have yet to be tested," the club said.

The club said it will conduct 'high-level disinfection of the entire premises' and on-site testing while closed to members.

Golf clubs were allowed to open at the height of the pandemic, on the condition that movement is restricted, gatherings are disallowed, and players follow strict health protocols while on the premises.

Tournaments are now allowed and locker rooms remain closed, although food is served in most clubhouses with very limited choices.

Most driving ranges in both private and public courses have also been configured to mitigate the risk of infection.