Luisita, Canlubang tied for lead after first round of PAL Seniors Interclub

DEFENDING champion Luisita and rival Canlubang were tied for the lead after the first round of the 34th Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships on Wednesday at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

Both teams struggled on the putting surface with nobody breaking the 50-point barrier.

Eddie Bagtas led Luisita with 48 points, his round marred by four closing bogeys, including a missed putt from tap-in distance in the final hole.

“I lost my temper,” conceded Bagtas who was backed by Jingy Tuason’s 46 and Demetrio Saclot’s 45.

An even-par card is worth 54 points under the Molave scoring system.

Luisita captain Jeric Hechanova was relieved of the outcome despite a bad day on the greens.

Canlubang had a chance to seize the lead in the final foursome, but Tommy Manotoc three-putted the ninth, their final hole, to settle for 46 points.

“It was a bad putt,” rued Manotoc who rallied coming home after making the turn at 7-over par.

Abe Avena led Canlubang with 48 points while Damasus Wong added 45.

NOGCC was four shots behind the co-leaders while Cebu Country Club, the other team in the championship division, wound up with 125 points.

Scoring for Negros were Edwin Ordonez (49), Francis Gaston (43) and Chito Garcia (43).

Del Monte Golf Club loomed as a potential challenger after posting 134 points in the Founders division.

Ramon Velez shot the day’s best round – 51 points, but failed to get solid support from his teammates – Erning Apas (44) and Romeo Bautista (39).

Del Monte opened a four-point lead over Eagle Ridge with the Orchard taking third spot with 124.

In other divisions, Club Filipino de Cebu paced Aviator with 118, Van City led Sportswriters with 120 while Lumbia was on top with 94 in the Friendship class of the event hosted by Philippine Airlines.



Partial Results

CHAMPIONSHIP: Canlubang 139, Luisita 139, Negros Occidental 135, Cebu Country Club 125

SPORTSWRITER: Van City 120, Team Coral 116, Club 1872-Los Angeles 113, Veterans Team A 113, Bennett Valley 109, Forest Hills 109, Davao City 108, Sarangani 106, Lanang 104, Paoay 102, Rancho Palos 101, Guam Seals 100, Par 2000 100, Iligan 97, SF Maharlika 94, UP Tee Jots 94, Baguio Country Club 92, PGA British Columbia Team 1 89, Moffet Field Team 1 89, Taotaomona Guam 87, Fort Bonifacio Team 2 86, Bay City Golf 83, Pinoy Vancouver 73, Bay Area Golf Organization 59

FRIENDSHIP: Lumbia 94, Bacolod 93, Cotabato 89, Dirab 89, SFO East Bay 85, Fil Am New Jersey 84, Fort Bonifacio Team 1 78, Fil-Am Fairfield 77, Fil-Am SFO 75, Guam Compadres 74, EZ Par 74, South Bay 74, PGA British Columbia Team 2 73, Honolulu 73, Seattle 72, Moffet Field Team 2 71, E Yona 71, Philam Central Florida 69, Mt. Malindang 69, MSU Marawi Team B 67, Pittsburg FilAm 65, FilOz Sydney 64, Mabuhay Golf Club of SFO 65, Filcansa 54

FOUNDERS: Del Monte 134, Orchard 132, Eagle Ridge 130, Manila Southwoods 125, Riviera Golf 122, Camp John Hay 119, Manila Golf 109, Southern California Redhawk 107 , Valley Golf 105, Wack Wack 101, Leyte Golf 98, Fil Am Hawaii 92