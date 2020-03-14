LLOYD Jefferson Go and Arnold Villacencio earned Philippine Golf Tour cards for the 2020 season along with 28 other local shotmakers after qualifying was halted after thee rounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Go and Villacencio had 213 totals in 54 holes of play at Splendido Taal Golf Club. The fourth round on Friday was called off after the announcement that the National Capital Region will be placed under “community quarantine.”

CJ Lee of the US topped the foreign qualifying, also with a 213 total.

The top 30 in the local eliminations gain Category 6 status in this year’s PGT starting fields, including Anthony Fernando (217), Tonton Asistio, Robert Pactolerin, Bonifacio Salahog, Dino Villanueva, who all pooled 218s, Belem Arancon, Cookie La’O, Ebarra Quiacho and Sean Talmadge, who all assembled 221s, Rey Pagunsan (222), Raymund Gonzales and Kuresh Samanodi, both with 223s, Francis Morilla (224), Rodrigo Cuello (225).

Arnel Enema (226), amateur Luis Dacudao and Paul Miñoza, who scored identical 227s, Orlan Sumcad (228), Rolando Marabe Jr. and Joseph Suarez, both with 229s, Enrico Gallardo and Joeleo Torrecampo, with similar 230s, Johnel Bulawit (231), Kris Etter, Joseph Labajo and Allan Remata, with identical 232s.

Continue reading below ↓

Joining Lee in Category 7 of the tour proper are Australia’s William Bruyeres, Japan’s Gen Nagai and South Africa’s Romano Saincic, who all carded 218s, amateur Anthony Gutierez of the US (222), Korea’s Hwang Myung Chal and Argentine Emilio Parodi, who both had 228, Korea’s Park Jun Sung (229), American Nathan Ouimette (230), Korean Kim Chang Hoi (231), Greg Gonzalez of the US (234) and Venezuela’s Rafael Parra (235).

The COVID-19 outbreak forced the PGTI to suspend its scheduled tournaments in the PGT, PGT Asia and Ladies PGT this month and early April.